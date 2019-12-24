This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 24 December, 2019
Connolly to make League of Ireland return with Finn Harps after year out

The 27-year-old is ‘buzzing’ to line out once more after focusing on work commitments in 2019.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 3:36 PM
https://the42.ie/4946997
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FORMER GALWAY UNITED captain Ryan Connolly will make his League of Ireland return with Finn Harps following a year away from football.

The 27-year-old central midfielder focused on work commitments in 2019 but will represent Ollie Horgan’s side in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division next year. Connolly will add plenty of seasoning to Harps’ midfield having previously enjoyed spells at Derby County, Ayr United, Sligo Rovers, Shamrock Rovers and most recently Galway.]

Speaking to his new club’s website, the Castlebar native relayed his excitement at the prospect of lining out in league football once more.

“I’m buzzing to be given the opportunity by Ollie and Finn Harps to play again,” said Connolly. “After taking a year out I’ve never been more hungry to play and push on with Harps. I just can’t wait to get going.”

Manager Horgan added: “When I spoke to Ryan it was clear he was itching to get back on the pitch and we’re happy he’s signed with us.

He’s a talented player and has been known to chip in with a few goals too which aren’t easy got in the Premier Division.

“We’re doing our best to build a squad to compete next year and it’s great to have Ryan as part of that.”

