BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 27 October 2020
Advertisement

Childhood experience left Giggs with 'no hesitation' lending support to BLM

‘When I was in Manchester there was no black people at my school… when I go back home I’m just surrounded by my dad’s family.’

By AFP Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 12:26 PM
25 minutes ago 764 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5245848
Image: STR
Image: STR

WALES MANAGER RYAN Giggs says he had “no hesitation” taking the knee with his side to support the “important message” of the Black Lives Matter movement at recent international games.

The gesture had added significance for the 46-year-old Manchester United legend.

His father Danny Wilson was black and Giggs says they were made to feel “different” when his dad moved to England from Cardiff to play rugby league for Swinton.

Giggs was just seven at the time and he told ITV Wales in a documentary to be broadcast on Tuesday he is “immensely proud” of his mixed race background.

“I didn’t experience anything in Cardiff. I was seven, so I can’t remember a lot before that,” he said.

“It wasn’t until I moved to Manchester.

“Where I lived, my dad was very well known, because he was such a good player.

“He was probably the best player in the team in that town.”

Giggs — who uses his mother Lynne’s family name — said it was strange encountering such prejudices. 

“As you can guess, to look at me, you wouldn’t think my dad was black,” said Giggs, “but obviously everyone knowing that was my dad, and my dad quite clearly being black, that’s really when I sort of experienced the first time.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Which was a bit weird, because I’d never experienced that before.”

Giggs said he would define himself as “mixed race”, but that he had never decided to “shout about” it saying: “It’s just who I am.”

He said he was reminded of how different things were between Manchester and the Welsh capital when he went back to see his dad’s family as a child.

“It was weird because when I was in Manchester there was no black people at my school. One or two. And obviously when I go back home I’m just surrounded by my dad’s family,” said Giggs.

“I loved it. There used to be a carnival every year down the docks, and I used to love going to that. It was just normal for me. It was great for me to have that diversity.”

Giggs said the decision to take the knee along with his players at recent matches was to show the nation “didn’t put up with discrimination or racism”.

“There was no hesitation with myself and with my staff and with the team,” he said.

The act of placing a knee on the ground was made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who first did so in 2016 to protest police brutality against African Americans and other minorities.

It gained traction worldwide earlier this year following the death of George Floyd in the United States, with teams and individual athletes across the globe coming out in support.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie