Dates confirmed for 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor

THE DATES FOR the 2027 Ryder Cup at Limerick’s Adare Manor have been confirmed, with the tournament taking place from 13-19 September.

The dates include four days of build-up before the tournament starts on Friday 17 September. Adare Manor was awarded the event in 2019, when the tournament was originally set to take place in 2026 before the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the scheduling back by one year.

This will be the second time that an Irish venue has hosted the tournament after Team Europe’s victory at the 2006 Ryder Cup in the K Club.

Following the conclusion of this year’s contest which takes place at Bethpage Black in New York, Adare Manor will officially become the next host venue of the Ryder Cup.

13 - 19 September, 2027 🗓️



Dates for the 2027 Ryder Cup @TheAdareManor have been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/7Cmcz0IYxs — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) May 28, 2025

“The official announcement of the dates is always a significant milestone in the Ryder Cup journey for a country and a venue, and we’re delighted to today confirm details for the 2027 contest at Adare Manor,” Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive of the European Tour Group, said.

“Rory McIlroy’s victory in the Masters last month to complete the career Grand Slam, combined with anticipation of July’s Open Championship, has already heightened the buzz around golf on the island of Ireland. This announcement will add to that excitement as Ireland continues its preparation to host golf’s greatest team competition for the second time in 2027 when the Ryder Cup celebrates its 100th anniversary.

“Hosting a Ryder Cup is a huge collective effort and our thanks therefore go to the Government of Ireland, to JP McManus and the team at Adare Manor and to Limerick City and County Council for their continued support over the next two-and-a-half years.”