Forrester screamer snaps Pat's goalless streak in win over Shelbourne

Saint Patrick’s Athletic 2

Shelbourne 0

CHRIS FORRESTER SCORED a stunning goal from distance as Saint Patrick’s Athletic ended a six-game, nine-hour run without a goal in victory over Shelbourne at Richmond Park tonight.

Prior to kick-off, Pat’s hadn’t scored a goal in a game since beating Finn Harps on 7 August, but Forrester ended the drought with a curled effort from distance midway through the first-half.

Everything about this is



An incredible Chris Forrester strike



Those supporters watching on



September 26, 2020

Pat’s doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half, when Rory Feely met a corner at the near post. Stephen O’Donnell’s side were comfortable throughout the second half, and handed a debut to 17-year-old Ben McCormack off the bench with 15 minutes to go.

The result takes Pat’s up to fifth place – ahead on Sligo on goal difference after Rovers were beaten by Waterford earlier this afternoon – and four points from third place and the guarantee of a place in Europe next year.

Shels are eighth, four points clear of Finn Harps and five ahead of Cork City having played more games than both of them.