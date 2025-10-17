More Stories
New full trailer for Saipan film released

The full trailer for Saipan, the new film about the fallout between Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy in 2002, is out now.
3.33pm, 17 Oct 2025

WildCard Distribution / YouTube

The movie starring Éanna Hardwicke as Roy Keane and Steve Coogan as Mick McCarthy is set to be released in Irish cinemas on 1 January, 2026.

