BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 17 October 2020
Advertisement

Fourteen-year-old Sam Curtis makes senior debut for Shamrock Rovers

The youngster became the club’s youngest ever senior debutant featuring in today’s 3-1 win against Athlone Town

By Garry Doyle Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 7:16 PM
1 hour ago 6,528 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5236516
Sam Curtis, the 14-year-old who made his Shamrock Rovers debut today.
Image: Shamrock Rovers FC.
Sam Curtis, the 14-year-old who made his Shamrock Rovers debut today.
Sam Curtis, the 14-year-old who made his Shamrock Rovers debut today.
Image: Shamrock Rovers FC.

SAM CURTIS MADE history today when the 14-year-old became the youngest player to make a senior debut in Shamrock Rovers’ storied history.

The defender erases team-mate Kevin Zefi’s name from the history books, Zefi incidentally also featured as a sub in today’s SSE Airtricity First Division game against Athlone Town.

Curtis does not turn 15 until 1 December. He had an excellent game as Rovers II won 3-1, coming from behind following Ciaran Grogan’s 19th minute opener for Athlone.

Eleven minutes later the scores were level – Brandon Kavanagh with the assist, Thomas Oluwa with the smart finish.

Kavanagh then got in on the scoring act himself – putting Rovers 2-1 ahead on 40 minutes with his ninth goal of the season before Oluwa got their third, with 31 minutes left on the clock.

Athlone keeper, Aaron Myles, made good saves from Dean McMenamy, Michael Leddy and Dean Williams but the day will be remembered for the 14-year-old who got his senior career under way.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie