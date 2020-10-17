Fourteen-year-old Sam Curtis makes senior debut for Shamrock Rovers

Sam Curtis, the 14-year-old who made his Shamrock Rovers debut today.

SAM CURTIS MADE history today when the 14-year-old became the youngest player to make a senior debut in Shamrock Rovers’ storied history.

The defender erases team-mate Kevin Zefi’s name from the history books, Zefi incidentally also featured as a sub in today’s SSE Airtricity First Division game against Athlone Town.

Curtis does not turn 15 until 1 December. He had an excellent game as Rovers II won 3-1, coming from behind following Ciaran Grogan’s 19th minute opener for Athlone.

Eleven minutes later the scores were level – Brandon Kavanagh with the assist, Thomas Oluwa with the smart finish.

Kavanagh then got in on the scoring act himself – putting Rovers 2-1 ahead on 40 minutes with his ninth goal of the season before Oluwa got their third, with 31 minutes left on the clock.

Athlone keeper, Aaron Myles, made good saves from Dean McMenamy, Michael Leddy and Dean Williams but the day will be remembered for the 14-year-old who got his senior career under way.