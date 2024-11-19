Abuse directed at Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis after baby announcement condemned

CHELSEA PRIDE HAS condemned the homophobic abuse directed at the club’s striker Sam Kerr after she announced she was having a baby with her fiancee Kristie Mewis.

The 31-year-old Australia captain revealed the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a post which read: “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!”

Her announcement came with a picture of the couple kissing and showing off Mewis’ baby bump.

Advertisement

However, Chelsea Pride has denounced social media comments directed at Kerr and West Ham midfielder Mewis.

“Homophobia has no place in football, at Chelsea, or in our society,” said a statement posted on X.

“It’s heartbreaking and infuriating to see social media flooded with hateful comments when we should be celebrating love, pride, and unity.

“Over the weekend and today, our club was forced to shut down comments and even delete posts, posts that should have been shining moments of joy, from the powerful symbolism of Rainbow Laces to the incredible news that Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis will welcome a child in 2025.

“’No to Hate’” isn’t just a slogan; it’s a battle cry. It’s a reminder that we must keep fighting for what is right, for true acceptance, and for a game that embraces everyone without exception.

“We refuse to stand by in silence. At Chelsea Pride, we stand against every act of homophobia with unwavering strength and passion.

“We fight for a football world where every player, fan, and family can live openly and be celebrated, without fear or prejudice.

“This is our game, our club, and our unwavering commitment: Hate will never win here. We will always stand for love, unity, and an inclusive future for football.”