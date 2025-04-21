The Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup state of play ahead of key Kildare-Louth game

THE OUTCOMES OF the six provincial football championship games played at the weekend across Connacht, Munster, and Ulster, makes the picture clearer as regards the 2025 Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup races.
And it leaves next Sunday’s Leinster semi-final between Kildare and Louth as the key game to decide the last place in this summer’s All-Ireland series.
The winners will book their place at that top level as a result of qualifying for the Leinster final, and the losers will drop to the Tailteann Cup, with neither team protected by their league position.
The weekend’s Connacht and Munster semi-final results confirmed that Kerry, Clare, Galway, and Mayo will all be part of the top two seeding brackets in the All-Ireland series.
The Ulster semi-finals this weekend see Armagh play Tyrone on Saturday, while Donegal face Down on Sunday. Armagh, Tyrone, and Donegal are all guaranteed All-Ireland round-robin status even if they lose, while Down are also through as a result of being crowned Tailteann Cup champions last year.
The losers of Sunday’s Leinster semi-final between Dublin and Meath are also assured of competing for the Sam Maguire, leaving the Kildare-Louth game in Tullamore as the main issue to be settled.
The Tailteann Cup seedings are all but confirmed as a result of the weekend’s action.
The Sam Maguire action will commence on the weekend 17-18 May, while the Tailteann Cup starts a week earlier on 10-11 May.
*****
2025 All-Ireland SFC
First Seeds
Provincial champions – Kerry/Clare; Galway/Mayo; Leinster winners; Ulster winners.
*****
2025 All-Ireland SFC
First Seeds
Second Seeds
Third & Fourth Seeds
(Next 8 highest-ranked teams at conclusion of the league, 2024 Tailteann Cup winners if not already qualified shall be eligible)
Schedule of games…
Round 1
Round 2 – (31 May/1 June)
Round 3 – (14/15 June)
*****
2025 Tailteann Cup
First Seeds:
Second Seeds:
Third seeds:
Fourth seeds:
Schedule of games…
Round 1 – (10/11 May)
Round 2 - (17/18 May)
Round 3 – (31 May/1 June)
