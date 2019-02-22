This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sligo Rovers agree deal for Colchester United midfielder

Limerick native Sam Warde joins the Bit O’Red until the end of June.

By Ben Blake Friday 22 Feb 2019, 1:00 PM
SLIGO ROVERS HAVE added 20-year-old Sam Warde to their ranks. 

The Limerick native joins on loan from Colchester United until the end of June. 

He has featured regularly for the League Two club’s U23s, and is eager to get going with the Bit O’Red. 

Sam Warde Sligo Source: Twitter/SligoRovers

“I’m itching for an opportunity to play first-team football now,” Warde said. “I’ve played at underage levels but I need to be playing, and regularly playing at that, in a senior side.

“I’d know Ronan Coughlan, we went over to England at the same time, but apart from that there isn’t too much I’m familiar with here.

“I’ve been following the league in the last couple of seasons and it’s a good standard and it looks really competitive.

I know there is 20-plus games during the spell here so I want to get myself into the team and help Sligo Rovers do well.”

Manager Liam Buckley added: “Sam is a defensive midfielder and is a good passer of the ball. At his age, he should be coming in here ready to get into team and have a right go at it.

“He’ll have to get to grips with the league and what not, but he has an opportunity here to stake a claim and showcase the talent which brought him to England.

“I’d love to see us get the best out of him and we’ll be encouraging him every step of the way for the time he is with us.”

Sligo entertain Buckley’s former club St Patrick’s Athletic at the Showgrounds tonight. 

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland's Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week's biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

