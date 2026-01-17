Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor on target for Ipswich in win over Blackburn

IRELAND DUO SAMMIE Szmodics and Jack Taylor were both on the scoresheet as Ipswich beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Portman Road.

Jack Taylor doubles the Ipswich lead!🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/vX9BC0vtHL — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) January 17, 2026

Two goals in the opening 12 minutes set promotion-seeking Ipswich, managed by Kieran McKenna, on their way and they remain third in the table, hot on the heels of leaders Coventry, who defeated Leicester 2-1, and Middlesbrough, who beat West Brom 3-2 on Friday night.

Sammie Szmodics makes its three to Ipswich!🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/oO0XE87J2M — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) January 17, 2026

Rovers conceded an own goal from debutant Eiran Cashin, while Ipswich midfielder Jack Taylor scored the second and Szmodics was on target in the 88th minute – to add the gloss – in a match where the hosts spurned a series of missed chances.

Blackburn, who failed to have a shot on target, were left languishing in 20th spot to sit just four points above the relegation zone.