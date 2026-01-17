Two goals in the opening 12 minutes set promotion-seeking Ipswich, managed by Kieran McKenna, on their way and they remain third in the table, hot on the heels of leaders Coventry, who defeated Leicester 2-1, and Middlesbrough, who beat West Brom 3-2 on Friday night.
Rovers conceded an own goal from debutant Eiran Cashin, while Ipswich midfielder Jack Taylor scored the second and Szmodics was on target in the 88th minute – to add the gloss – in a match where the hosts spurned a series of missed chances.
Blackburn, who failed to have a shot on target, were left languishing in 20th spot to sit just four points above the relegation zone.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor on target for Ipswich in win over Blackburn
IRELAND DUO SAMMIE Szmodics and Jack Taylor were both on the scoresheet as Ipswich beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Portman Road.
Two goals in the opening 12 minutes set promotion-seeking Ipswich, managed by Kieran McKenna, on their way and they remain third in the table, hot on the heels of leaders Coventry, who defeated Leicester 2-1, and Middlesbrough, who beat West Brom 3-2 on Friday night.
Rovers conceded an own goal from debutant Eiran Cashin, while Ipswich midfielder Jack Taylor scored the second and Szmodics was on target in the 88th minute – to add the gloss – in a match where the hosts spurned a series of missed chances.
Blackburn, who failed to have a shot on target, were left languishing in 20th spot to sit just four points above the relegation zone.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Among the goals Jack Taylor Sammie Szmodics Soccer