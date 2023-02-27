Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Massimo Ferrero (file pic).
# problems
Crisis-hit Sampdoria claim pig's head was 'act of intimidation'
The club are currently struggling in Serie A and at risk of relegation.
19 minutes ago

SAMPDORIA AT the weekend blasted “an act of intimidation” after a severed pig’s head was sent to the troubled Serie A club’s headquarters.

Italian media widely reported that a box with the pig’s head was left with a threatening message for owner and former chairman Massimo Ferrero and vice-chairman Antonio Romei.

In a statement, Sampdoria expressed their “deep outrage at yet another serious act of intimidation that took place this morning at our headquarters”.

Ferrero, who was forced to step down as chairman in 2021 after he was charged with fraudulent bankruptcy, has previously said that he has also received bullets in the post apparently from fans angry at his stewardship of the club.

The 71-year-old film producer has owned Sampdoria since 2014.

Sampdoria are currently 19th in Serie A and at serious risk of being relegated as they are eight points from safety.

They also reportedly need to find up to €35 million to finish the season after convincing the players to give up December’s salaries in order for the club not to be hit with a points deduction.

AFP
