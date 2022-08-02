Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 2 August 2022
Wallaby centre Kerevi out for rest of 2022 after injury at Commonwealths

The impressive 28-year-old will miss the Rugby Championship and November’s test with Ireland.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Aug 2022
Samu Kerevi celebrating a try against England.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIA CENTRE SAMU Kerevi, who suffered a knee injury playing sevens at the Commonwealth Games, was ruled out of the upcoming Rugby Championship when the Australian federation announced on Tuesday that he would not play again before the end of the year.

The 28-year-old suffered what appeared to be a cruciate ligament injury during Australia’s 7-5 victory over Kenya in their Commonwealth Games pool match in Birmingham over the weekend.

Kerevi took no further part in the sevens tournament. Australia lost to South Africa in the semi-finals.

“Good luck with your recovery, Samu! We are wholeheartedly behind you,” the Wallabies wrote on their social networks.

Australia start their Rugby Championship programme on Saturday against Argentina.

Kerevi will also miss the autumn tour of Europe which includes Tests against Scotland, France, Ireland and Wales.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

