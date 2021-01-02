Metier extends unbeaten run with impressive Grade 1 triumph at Sandown

Metier ridden by Sean Bowen (right) clear the last to win The Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown Park.

Metier ridden by Sean Bowen (right) clear the last to win The Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown Park.

METIER MAINTAINED HIS unbeaten record over obstacles with a facile victory in the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown.

A useful performer on the Flat in Ireland for Andrew Slattery, the Mastercraftsman gelding subsequently changed hands for 150,000 guineas to pursue a jumping career with Harry Fry.

He made a fine start for his new connections when impressing on his hurdling bow at Newton Abbot in October – and having since doubled his tally with a dominant front-running display at Ascot, Metier was the 7-4 favourite to complete his hat-trick in this Grade One feature.

A class performance from the winner in the @Unibet Tolworth Hurdle ⭐



The exciting Metier notches up a Grade 1 for the @HarryFryRacing1 team, with @Sean_Bowen_ on board in the Gary Stevens colours 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YUZZQ8KInO — Sandown Park (@Sandownpark) January 2, 2021

Always travelling well in the hands of Sean Bowen, the five-year-old loomed up to challenge long-time leader Shakem Up’Arry early in the home straight.

The latter did his best to make a race of it, but Metier had far too many guns and powered clear in the testing conditions to score emphatically by 12 lengths.