Dublin: 3°C Saturday 2 January 2021
Metier extends unbeaten run with impressive Grade 1 triumph at Sandown

Grade One glory for Fry-trained runner at Sandown.

By Press Association Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 3:26 PM
Metier ridden by Sean Bowen (right) clear the last to win The Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown Park.
Image: PA
METIER MAINTAINED HIS unbeaten record over obstacles with a facile victory in the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown.

A useful performer on the Flat in Ireland for Andrew Slattery, the Mastercraftsman gelding subsequently changed hands for 150,000 guineas to pursue a jumping career with Harry Fry.

He made a fine start for his new connections when impressing on his hurdling bow at Newton Abbot in October – and having since doubled his tally with a dominant front-running display at Ascot, Metier was the 7-4 favourite to complete his hat-trick in this Grade One feature.

Always travelling well in the hands of Sean Bowen, the five-year-old loomed up to challenge long-time leader Shakem Up’Arry early in the home straight.

The latter did his best to make a race of it, but Metier had far too many guns and powered clear in the testing conditions to score emphatically by 12 lengths.

Press Association

