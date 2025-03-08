Sarah Healy wins heat to cruise into European 3000m final

SARAH HEALY CRUISED into Sunday’s 3000m final at the European Indoor Championships after finishing first in her heat in Apeldoorn.

Dubliner Healy was racing in the first of two heats on Saturday morning and produced a controlled performance throughout to put herself in the frame for a medal in Sunday afternoon’s decider.

Healy finished in a time of 8:55:35, fractionally ahead of the Netherlands’ Maureen Koster (8:55:40) and Ludovica Cavallii (8:55:47).

Home and hosed for Sarah Healy, who takes the win in the Women's 3000m heats and qualifies for the final tomorrow evening



🕛1th | 8:55.35



Results➡️ https://t.co/4DiMNHXLdX



📸Sportsfile#IrishAthletics #Apeldoorn2025 @ask123ie @adidasrunning pic.twitter.com/NsfhHiQKMy — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 8, 2025

It had been Germany’s Lea Meyer who set the early pace which eventually saw the pack split about 1500 metres into the race.

A leading group of six pulled clear to the extent that they were able to manage the last few laps and cruise into the final, resulting in an extremely slow-paced heat overall.

Healy closely tailed the leader throughout but poked herself in front at the finish line to win her semi-final.

There was no such luck in the second heat for Irish teammate Jodie McCann, however, who missed out on a place in Sunday afternoon’s showpiece.

An even slower-paced heat overall picked up over the final kilometre, with McCann finishing 10th of 11 runners in a time of 9:18.73.