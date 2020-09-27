BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 27 September 2020
Advertisement

Schalke axe former Huddersfield Town boss after 18-match winless run

After 15 months in charge, time finally ran out for David Wagner following yesterday’s loss to Werder Bremen

By AFP Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 12:35 PM
53 minutes ago 1,559 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5216073
Schalke have cut ties with David Wagner.
Image: R7043 firo Sportphoto/J√ºrgen Fromme
Schalke have cut ties with David Wagner.
Schalke have cut ties with David Wagner.
Image: R7043 firo Sportphoto/J√ºrgen Fromme

SCHALKE 04 ANNOUNCED TODAY that they have sacked head coach David Wagner after going 18 league games without a win, which includes the worst to a start to a season in Bundesliga history.

After 15 months in charge, time finally ran out for the 48-year-old former Huddersfield Town manager following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen, which left Schalke without a league victory since January.

Having kicked off 2020/21 with a humiliating 8-0 loss at Bayern Munich last weekend, Schalke’s record of 11 goals conceded with one scored in two defeats is the worst start to a season in the league’s history.

“We hoped that we could turn things around. Unfortunately, the first two matches did not produce the necessary performances and results,” said Schalke’s sports director Jochen Schneider.

“We have therefore decided to take the path of a new start in terms of personnel,” he added. “Despite the disappointing results, this decision was anything but easy for us.”

Wagner seemed resigned to his fate after Saturday’s defeat, saying: “I am the main person responsible. As a coach you need results and we aren’t getting them.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

His successor is expected to be announced soon, with former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick — who has already coached Schalke in two stints — among the best-known candidates linked to the vacant job.

Having won promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18 with Huddersfield, Wagner returned to Germany with an enhanced reputation when he was unveiled as head coach of Gelsenkirchen-based Schalke in May 2019.

Schalke lay third last December in Germany’s top-flight but crashed dramatically in 2020, conceding 48 goals and earning just six points in a disastrous end to last season.

The cash-strapped Royal Blues have deep financial problems off the pitch and the coronavirus pandemic, with a loss of matchday revenue due to games played behind closed doors, has added to their debts.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie