There was silverware on offer in schools competitions today. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeTop of the pile

Westmeath school crowned Leinster champions after-extra time as Tralee outfit conquers Munster

Meanwhile, St Colman’s Claremorris defeated Summerhill of Sligo in the Connacht final.
4.15pm, 8 Feb 2025

Leinster Bosco Cup SAFC final

Ardscoil na Tríonoíde Athy (Kildare) 1-13 Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar (Westmeath) 3-10 (AET)

Munster Corn Uí Mhuirí SAFC final

Mounthawk Tralee (Kerry) 2-11 St Brendan’s Killarney (Kerry) 0-10

Connacht PPS Senior A Football Final

St Colman’s College Claremorris (Mayo) 2-9 Summerhill (Sligo) 1-9

****

EXTRA-TIME WAS needed to determine a winner in the Bosco Cup final as Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar ended a 42-year wait for glory against Ardscoil na Tríonoíde Athy.

Substitute Paul Keating scored a vital goal in the first half of extra-time which helped the Westmeath school into a four-point advantage at the break.

Ardscoil na Tríonoíde were two points in front after the opening 10 minutes of normal time before two goals from Will Scahill powered Coláiste Mhuire into a four-point lead. Colm Moran responded with a goal for the Athy charges who went into the half-time break with a 1-7 to 2-2 lead.

The teams were level again heading into the closing 10 minutes before Ardscoil na Tríonoíde lost Darragh Farrell to a red card with extra-time looming. The numerical advantage ultimately allowed Coláiste Mhuire to bring their long wait to an end.

Mercy Mounthawk retained their Corn Uí Mhuirí title against St Brendan’s Killarney as the Kerry schools battled it out in the Munster decider.

Goals from Tomás Kennedy and Pádraig O’Halloran helped power the Tralee champions to a seven-point victory while Paddy Lane also chipped in with five points.

St Brendan’s trailed by five points at half-time as Mercy Mounthawk continued to tag on scores upon the resumption to build up a 2-9 to 0-6 lead in the closing stages. St Brendan’s were then awarded a penalty but goalkeeper Ruairí Kennedy denied Joey McCarthy’s effort as the holders closed the game out to win their second-ever Corn Uí Mhuirí title with a back-to-back success.

St Colman’s Claremorris were crowned Connacht A champions after holding off a second-half fightback from Summerhill of Sligo.

St Colman’s last won the competition in 2019, and were on course for victory after first-half goals from Ciarán Treacy and Darragh Beirne, who impressed with 1-5. But Summerhill rallied in the second half as substitute Callum Lynch raised a green flag on 41 minutes to leave just two between the sides.

Aaron Lang reduced the gap to one coming into the final 10 minutes but were unable to complete the comeback as St Colman’s held on for victory.

