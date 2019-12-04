This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Scotland captain retires from international rugby after winning 76 caps

Edinburgh back-rower John Barclay featured at three World Cups, including the most recent tournament in Japan.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 12:58 PM
48 minutes ago 3,031 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4918021
Barclay facing Ireland at the World Cup in September.
Image: Ashley Western
Barclay facing Ireland at the World Cup in September.
Barclay facing Ireland at the World Cup in September.
Image: Ashley Western

SCOTLAND’S JOHN BARCLAY has announced his retirement from the international game at the age of 33. 

The flanker, a former Scotland captain, earned 76 caps for his country and played at three World Cups — including this year’s tournament in Japan.  Barclay has enjoyed spells at Glasgow Warriors, Scarlets and his current club Edinburgh. 

“All good things must come to an end,” Barclay posted on Instagram. “After much thought, I have decided the time is right to step down from the international game.

This isn’t an easy decision to make; playing for Scotland is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication and undoubtedly one the best things I will achieve in my life. But for me and my family it feels like the right time.

“It has truly been a privilege to wear the jersey. Not many people can say they got to live their boyhood dream, but I was lucky enough to have that honour and it is something I am unbelievably proud of.

“Not the end of my rugby journey, but the end of one chapter. Thanks for the memories.”

