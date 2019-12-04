Former Scotland captain retires from international rugby after winning 76 caps

SCOTLAND’S JOHN BARCLAY has announced his retirement from the international game at the age of 33.

The flanker, a former Scotland captain, earned 76 caps for his country and played at three World Cups — including this year’s tournament in Japan. Barclay has enjoyed spells at Glasgow Warriors, Scarlets and his current club Edinburgh.

“All good things must come to an end,” Barclay posted on Instagram. “After much thought, I have decided the time is right to step down from the international game.

This isn’t an easy decision to make; playing for Scotland is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication and undoubtedly one the best things I will achieve in my life. But for me and my family it feels like the right time.

“It has truly been a privilege to wear the jersey. Not many people can say they got to live their boyhood dream, but I was lucky enough to have that honour and it is something I am unbelievably proud of.

“Not the end of my rugby journey, but the end of one chapter. Thanks for the memories.”

