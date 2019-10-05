This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 5 October, 2019
Scott Hogan hits winner for Stoke as Irish duo go off injured for Blackburn

West Brom are top of the table tonight just ahead of Notts Forest.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 7:36 PM
37 minutes ago 1,448 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4839003
Stoke players celebrate with Scott Hogan after his goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Stoke players celebrate with Scott Hogan after his goal.
Stoke players celebrate with Scott Hogan after his goal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

 

IRELAND STRIKER SCOTT Hogan came off the bench to grab a late winner to secure a first win of the season for Stoke City in the Championship today as they knocked Swansea City off the top of the table.

Hogan came on in the 65th minute with the teams 1-1 after Andre Ayew gave Swansea an early lead before Sam Clucas cancelled that out with a goal for Stoke. Then Hogan pounced in injury-time for what was only his second goal of the season to clinch the 2-1 victory.

Stoke stay bottom of the table but it’s good news for Hogan ahead of his involvement in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

But there was disappointment for other Irish players with Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan both suffering knee injuries in Blackburn’s 4-2 loss against QPR. The pair were taken off after separate incidents and have been forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad for the games with Georgia and Switzerland. Ryan Manning provided the assist for QPR’s fourth goal in their success.

Swansea’s defeat saw them drop to fourth while Leeds also lot 2-1 to Millwall to see them go to fifth, just a point behind. Preston’s 5-1 win at home to Barnsley moves them to third, ahead of Swansea on goal difference. Alan Browne and Sean Maguire both started in Preston’s emphatic victory.

West Brom are now top after their 4-2 win at home to Cardiff City with Nottingham Forest in second place after their 1-0 triumph against Brentford.

Callum O’Dowda lined out for Bristol City in their 1-0 success over Reading while Fulham were held to a 2-2 draw by Charlton in the early game today.

The other afternoon matches saw victories for Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Championship results

  • Fulham 2-2 Charlton Athletic 
  • Bristol City 1-0 Reading
  • Derby County 2-0 Luton Town
  • Huddersfield Town 3-0 Hull City
  • Millwall 2-1 Leeds United
  • Nottingham Forest 1-0 Brentford
  • Preston 5-1 Barnsley
  • QPR 4-2 Blackburn Rogers 
  • Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Wigan Athletic
  • Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City
  • West Brom 4-2 Cardiff City

