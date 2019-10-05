Scott Hogan hits winner for Stoke as Irish duo go off injured for Blackburn

IRELAND STRIKER SCOTT Hogan came off the bench to grab a late winner to secure a first win of the season for Stoke City in the Championship today as they knocked Swansea City off the top of the table.

Hogan came on in the 65th minute with the teams 1-1 after Andre Ayew gave Swansea an early lead before Sam Clucas cancelled that out with a goal for Stoke. Then Hogan pounced in injury-time for what was only his second goal of the season to clinch the 2-1 victory.

Stoke stay bottom of the table but it’s good news for Hogan ahead of his involvement in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

But there was disappointment for other Irish players with Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan both suffering knee injuries in Blackburn’s 4-2 loss against QPR. The pair were taken off after separate incidents and have been forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad for the games with Georgia and Switzerland. Ryan Manning provided the assist for QPR’s fourth goal in their success.

Swansea’s defeat saw them drop to fourth while Leeds also lot 2-1 to Millwall to see them go to fifth, just a point behind. Preston’s 5-1 win at home to Barnsley moves them to third, ahead of Swansea on goal difference. Alan Browne and Sean Maguire both started in Preston’s emphatic victory.

West Brom are now top after their 4-2 win at home to Cardiff City with Nottingham Forest in second place after their 1-0 triumph against Brentford.

Callum O’Dowda lined out for Bristol City in their 1-0 success over Reading while Fulham were held to a 2-2 draw by Charlton in the early game today.

The other afternoon matches saw victories for Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Championship results

Fulham 2-2 Charlton Athletic

Bristol City 1-0 Reading

Derby County 2-0 Luton Town

Huddersfield Town 3-0 Hull City

Millwall 2-1 Leeds United

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Brentford

Preston 5-1 Barnsley

QPR 4-2 Blackburn Rogers

Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City

West Brom 4-2 Cardiff City

