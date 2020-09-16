BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 16 September 2020
Advertisement

Ireland striker Hogan leaves Aston Villa for four-year deal at Birmingham City

The 28-year-old had an unhappy spell at Villa Park following his 2017 move from Brentford.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 9:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,819 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5206828
Scott Hogan scored seven goals in 18 appearances while on loan at Birmingham City last season.
Image: PA
Scott Hogan scored seven goals in 18 appearances while on loan at Birmingham City last season.
Scott Hogan scored seven goals in 18 appearances while on loan at Birmingham City last season.
Image: PA

BIRMINGHAM CITY HAVE completed the signing of Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan from local rivals Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

Hogan has signed a four-year contract with the Championship club, for whom he scored seven times in 18 appearances during a loan stint last season.

It brings to an end an unhappy spell at Villa for the 28-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 61 games for Dean Smith’s side following his January 2017 move from Brentford.

Hogan, who also spent time on loan at Sheffield United and Stoke City while on Villa’s books, has won eight senior caps for Ireland.

However, he was omitted from Stephen Kenny’s squad for the Uefa Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland earlier this month.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Related Read

16.09.20 Wolves back Ireland U21 playmaker Connor Ronan with new four-year deal

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie