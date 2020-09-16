Ireland striker Hogan leaves Aston Villa for four-year deal at Birmingham City

Scott Hogan scored seven goals in 18 appearances while on loan at Birmingham City last season.

BIRMINGHAM CITY HAVE completed the signing of Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan from local rivals Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

Hogan has signed a four-year contract with the Championship club, for whom he scored seven times in 18 appearances during a loan stint last season.

It brings to an end an unhappy spell at Villa for the 28-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 61 games for Dean Smith’s side following his January 2017 move from Brentford.

Hogan, who also spent time on loan at Sheffield United and Stoke City while on Villa’s books, has won eight senior caps for Ireland.

However, he was omitted from Stephen Kenny’s squad for the Uefa Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland earlier this month.

