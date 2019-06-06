Leinster's Penny has double shoulder surgery after breakthrough season

SCOTT PENNY HAS undergone two separate operations in a bid to clear up longstanding shoulder issues ahead of his first full season in the Leinster senior ranks.

The 19-year-old flanker, who enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough year, went under the knife last week after being ruled out of Ireland’s U20 World Championship campaign.

Penny played six Pro14 games for Leinster last term. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Penny, promoted to a senior contract after just one season in the academy, will spend the summer rehabbing and Leinster hope the openside will be fit to return in time for the start of pre-season.

After making his Leinster debut against Ospreys last November, Penny went on to make six Pro14 appearances for Leo Cullen’s side during the recently-concluded campaign, while he starred in Ireland’s U20 Grand Slam win.

The former St Michael’s College man had been managed carefully throughout the campaign, and having last featured against Ulster at the end of April, it was decided Penny would miss the ongoing tournament in Argentina to get the niggles cleaned up.

“Disappointing way to finish off an incredible season but both operations went well thankfully,” he said. “Big summer of rehab ahead so looking forward to getting back playing next season.”

Penny was one of seven academy players promoted to Cullen’s senior ranks ahead of the 2019/20 season, alongside Ciarán Frawley, Hugo Keenan, Rónan Kelleher, Conor O’Brien, Jimmy O’Brien and Hugh O’Sullivan.

