Masterful Scottie Scheffler wins The Open at Portrush
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER HAS been crowned the Open champion after finishing on 17-under par at Portrush.
The world number one claimed his fourth Major as he carded three-under for his final round, and that was enough to ensure he finished four shots clear of his nearest challenger.
Fellow American Harris English was outright second on 13-under while Rory McIlroy was one of players tied for seventh on 10-under.
More to follow…
