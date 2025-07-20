Advertisement
More Stories
Scottie Scheffler in action today. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeGolf

Masterful Scottie Scheffler wins The Open at Portrush

The world number one finished on 17-under par.
6.43pm, 20 Jul 2025

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER HAS been crowned the Open champion after finishing on 17-under par at Portrush.

The world number one claimed his fourth Major as he carded three-under for his final round, and that was enough to ensure he finished four shots clear of his nearest challenger.

Fellow American Harris English was outright second on 13-under while Rory McIlroy was one of players tied for seventh on 10-under.

More to follow…

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie