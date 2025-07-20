Masterful Scottie Scheffler wins The Open at Portrush

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER HAS been crowned the Open champion after finishing on 17-under par at Portrush.

The world number one claimed his fourth Major as he carded three-under for his final round, and that was enough to ensure he finished four shots clear of his nearest challenger.

Fellow American Harris English was outright second on 13-under while Rory McIlroy was one of players tied for seventh on 10-under.

More to follow…