World number one Scottie Scheffler starts 2026 with runaway win at La Quinta

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER LAUNCHED his 2026 US PGA Tour campaign with a runaway victory in the American Express at La Quinta, California.

The world number one, whose 2025 season included two major titles among six victories, piled up nine birdies in a six-under par 66 on the Stadium Course, where even a double-bogey at the 17th was barely a blip on the way to a 27-under par total and a four-shot victory.

Australian veteran Jason Day climbed into a share of second with a superb eight-under par 64. He was joined on 265 by Americans Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty and Andrew Putnam, Gerard posting a seven-under 65 and McCarty and Putnam each signing for a 68.

Seamus Power finished in a tie for 63rd on even par.

Scheffler, 29, became the first player since Tiger Woods to grab his 20th US PGA Tour title before the age of 30. He’s off to his fifth straight season with at least one victory.

Scheffler, who hasn’t missed a cut on the PGA Tour since August 2022, started the day one off the lead and opened with a birdie.

He bogeyed the second before settling in with back-to-back birdies at four and five and another pair at seven and eight.

He added four more birdies coming in, his four-footer at the par-five 16th pushing him to 29-under.

He was in the water off the tee on the way to a double-bogey at the par-three 17th, but by then there was no catching him.

Overnight leader Kim Si-woo of South Korea carded an even par 72 to tie for sixth on 22-under.

Teenager Blades Brown, who started the day tied with Scheffler on 21-under, closed with a two-over 74 for a share of 18th.

