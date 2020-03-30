Seamus Coleman donation to League of Ireland emergency fund helps total exceed €30,000

SEAMUS COLEMAN HAS helped tip an emergency fund for League of Ireland players over the €30,000 mark.

The Republic of Ireland and Everton captain, who began his career with Sligo Rovers, is the latest player to lend his support after former player-turned agent Graham Barrett spurred a raft of his clients into action.

Sligo Rovers and Cork City are two Premier Division clubs who have had to stop paying wages as a result of the league shutdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Barrett’s Integrity Sports agency, which has League of Ireland graduates such as James McClean and Enda Stevens as part of its stable, as well as current stars Jack Byrne and Graham Burke, announced earlier this month that they had raised €25,000 to help provide some financial assistance.

Now Coleman has got on board with a brief statement on the agency’s Instagram page confirming his involvement.

“Big thank you to Seamus Coleman for his recent contribution to the League of Ireland Emergency Fund,” it read.

“An incredible gesture from an incredible man and leader. The fund total is now in excess of €30,000.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old also donated €20,000 to a fundraising drive backing Irish frontline workers who are currently fighting the coronavirus.

‘Feed The Heroes’ is an online fundraiser that provide meals to hospitals, ambulance centres, fire depots, Garda stations and contact tracing centres across Ireland.