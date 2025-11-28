'We don't think it's too bad': Hopeful injury update for Séamus Coleman

SÉAMUS COLEMAN HAS escaped with a “small” hamstring injury, as David Moyes offered an update on the Ireland right-back.

The Everton captain was withdrawn 10 minutes into his first Premier League start of the season against Manchester United on Monday. However, manager Moyes is hopeful that the injury isn’t “too bad”.

The news comes as a boost for Ireland after a month in which Coleman helped his country qualify for the World Cup play-offs, which will take place in March.

“Séamus has got a small injury,” said Moyes in his pre-match press conference. “We don’t think it’s too bad, but he just felt his hamstring early in the game, which was really disappointing from his point of view and ours.”

Meanwhile, an appeal against Idrissa Gana Gueye’s red card in the 1-0 Old Trafford victory has been rejected ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Newcastle United.

The bizarre dismissal came after Gueye squared up to team-mate Michael Keane, slapping the defender as they argued over a misplaced pass.

“We have appealed and our appeal was turned down,” Moyes said. “We haven’t been given any reason why it was turned down, but we did appeal it immediately.”