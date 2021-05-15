BE PART OF THE TEAM

Power firmly in the hunt heading into final round in Texas

The Waterford man is four shots off the lead after a third-round 67.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 May 2021, 11:25 PM
Seamus Power in action in the third round at the Byron Nelson.
Image: Tony Gutierrez
Image: Tony Gutierrez

WATERFORD’S SEAMUS POWER is well and truly in the hunt heading into the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Through 54 holes, Power is tied for seventh on 16 under par, four shots off leader Sam Burns.

The 34-year-old produced a five-under-par 67 on Saturday, including a spectacular 36-yard eagle chip from the greenside bunker on 14 and a birdie at the last, to remain fully in contention ahead of tomorrow’s final round.

South Korea’s Lee Kyoung-hoon is in second on 19 under, while Alex Noren, Charl Schwartzel, Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar are two shots further back, tied for third.

Power is tied with Doc Redman on 16 under, with six players all sitting a shot behind the Irishman and the American.

Leader Burns’ 65-62-69 (196) is the lowest ever score at the Byron Nelson through 54 holes.

View the full leaderboard here.

