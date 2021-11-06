Seamus Power maintains fine form at Mayakoba

SEAMUS POWER MAINTAINED his impressive form at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, carding a second successive 67 to leave himself in a tie for 10th place ahead of tomorrow’s closing round.
Power is the sole Irish representative left in the field after Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell missed the cut, and made a strong start to his third round, going four-under across the first nine holes. He didn’t make up any further ground on his back nine, with a series of pars broken up by a bogey at 12 and birdie at 13.
He is eight shots from leader Viktor Hovland, who charged to the summit of the leaderboard with a fabulous nine-under 62. Overnight leader Matthew Wolff faded from contention, his three-over round of 74 saw him sink to a tie for 17th, nine shots from Hovland.
Elsewhere, Padraig Harrington goes into the final day of the Portugal Masters within the top 20, having carded a three-under 68. It leaves him in a tie for 19th place on six under, 10 shots behind joint leaders Mathieu Pavon and Thomas Pieters.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS