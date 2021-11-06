Seamus Power maintains fine form at Mayakoba

SEAMUS POWER MAINTAINED his impressive form at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, carding a second successive 67 to leave himself in a tie for 10th place ahead of tomorrow’s closing round.

Power is the sole Irish representative left in the field after Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell missed the cut, and made a strong start to his third round, going four-under across the first nine holes. He didn’t make up any further ground on his back nine, with a series of pars broken up by a bogey at 12 and birdie at 13.

He is eight shots from leader Viktor Hovland, who charged to the summit of the leaderboard with a fabulous nine-under 62. Overnight leader Matthew Wolff faded from contention, his three-over round of 74 saw him sink to a tie for 17th, nine shots from Hovland.

Elsewhere, Padraig Harrington goes into the final day of the Portugal Masters within the top 20, having carded a three-under 68. It leaves him in a tie for 19th place on six under, 10 shots behind joint leaders Mathieu Pavon and Thomas Pieters.