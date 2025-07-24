Advertisement
Seamus Power 7 shots off lead at 3M Open

Adam Svensson is clubhouse leader after carding an impressive 60.
11.05pm, 24 Jul 2025

IRELAND’S SEAMUS Power carded a 67 in the opening round of the 3M Open in Minnesota.

The Waterford native had a mixed opening nine holes with birdies on the fifth and sixth offset by bogeys on the second and ninth.

But the 38-year-old finished strongly, with birdies on the 10th, 14th, 16th and 18th, leaving him four under par.

It still left Power seven shots adrift of the clubhouse leader, Adam Svensson, who registered an impressive 60.

The Canadian’s bogey-free round included nine birdies and an eagle on the final hole to leave him 11 under par.

