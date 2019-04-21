Power finishes with a flourish to produce season's best result in South Carolina

SEAMUS POWER RECORDED a season’s best result on the PGA Tour this evening, with a final round of 67 helping him to a lofty tied-sixth finish in South Carolina.

The Waterford native, who has only finished higher once previously – a top five at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship – saved his best round of the week for last to climb 17 places at the RBC Heritage.

Power has endured a difficult 2019 season, making just four cuts in 15 starts on tour. His best finish prior to today was a 19th placed finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship last October.

Three birdies on the back nine – including two in his final four holes – saw the 32-year-old climb 14 places.

Just the one blemish on his card at the ninth took away from an otherwise flawless round.

A fantastic finish to his weekend saw Seamus Power scale the leaderboard. Source: David Rosenblum

“I didn’t make too many mistakes,” he told Sky Sports after his round.

Just the one bogey on one of the easier holes which was disappointing. Overall it was a tricky day so I can’t complain too much.

“The last four or five tournaments have been much better. It was a struggle earlier [in the season], but at the Players [Championship] I started to find some stuff and get a little bit better.

It’s been encouraging. A week like this is great. It’s going to get me kick-started. Obviously it’s still no where I want to be, but it’s certainly a move in the right direction.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: