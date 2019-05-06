This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Double-bogey finish costs Power $100,000 but strong form continues

The Waterford golfer finished in 13th at the Wells Fargo Championship, further boosting his FedEx Cup ranking.

By The42 Team Monday 6 May 2019, 10:04 AM
A COSTLY DOUBLE-BOGEY may have tainted another excellent week for Seamus Power at the Wells Fargo Championship, but the Waterford golfer’s mid-season run of form continues apace.

Power had put himself in contention for a maiden PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow but his hopes quickly evaporated during Sunday’s final round, as he carded three bogeys before the turn.

GOLF: MAY 04 PGA - Wells Fargo Championship Power in action at Quail Hollow. Source: William Howard

The 32-year-old had rebounded strongly and required just a par on the 18th hole to clinch an eighth-place finish and a cheque for $244,000, but a double-bogey six meant he had to settle for 13th place and a prize of $143,780. 

Despite the disappointing finish, it was another hugely encouraging week for Power as he followed up his recent top-10 placings at the RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a strong showing in North Carolina.

Power has made $538,000 from his last three starts and while he will not be in action at the US PGA next week, the Irish golfer has now moved up 78 spots to 101st on the FedEx Cup rankings, with the top 125 keeping their tour cards for next season.  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

