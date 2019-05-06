Double-bogey finish costs Power $100,000 but strong form continues

A COSTLY DOUBLE-BOGEY may have tainted another excellent week for Seamus Power at the Wells Fargo Championship, but the Waterford golfer’s mid-season run of form continues apace.

Power had put himself in contention for a maiden PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow but his hopes quickly evaporated during Sunday’s final round, as he carded three bogeys before the turn.

Power in action at Quail Hollow. Source: William Howard

The 32-year-old had rebounded strongly and required just a par on the 18th hole to clinch an eighth-place finish and a cheque for $244,000, but a double-bogey six meant he had to settle for 13th place and a prize of $143,780.

Despite the disappointing finish, it was another hugely encouraging week for Power as he followed up his recent top-10 placings at the RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a strong showing in North Carolina.

Power has made $538,000 from his last three starts and while he will not be in action at the US PGA next week, the Irish golfer has now moved up 78 spots to 101st on the FedEx Cup rankings, with the top 125 keeping their tour cards for next season.

