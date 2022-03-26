Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 27 March 2022
Seamus Power bows out in WGC Match Play quarter-final stage

Niall Kearney is four shots off the lead in Qatar.

By AFP Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 11:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,784 Views 0 Comments
Seamus Power tees off on the 10th hole during the quarterfinal round of the Dell Technologies Match Play.
Image: Tony Gutierrez
Image: Tony Gutierrez

SEAMUS POWER LOST to Scottie Scheffler quarter-final stage as his impressive WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play run came to an end. 

Scheffler advanced to the last four with a 3&2 win over Power. He clinched victory in spectacular fashion, pitching in from 91 feet for an eagle three on the par-5 16th.

Earlier on Saturday the Waterford native beat Tyrrell Hatton comprehensively 4&3 in the last 16 to earn his place in the quarter-finals.

Power’s tournament solidified his place inside the world top 50 which earned him a place in the Masters for the first time.

The Austin Country Club is a home-from-home for the 25-year-old Scheffler, who played regularly on the course during his college career at the University of Texas.

“I think it’s fun. You can play some aggressive golf, you can play conservative,” Scheffler said.

“There’s a few different ways you can kind of plot your way around here. It gets challenging when it’s this firm and you’ve got the wind blowing.”

Scheffler is in blistering form this season with two wins already on the PGA Tour at the Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

A victory in Austin could see him overtake Rahm as world number one.

Former world number one Dustin Johnson recovered from an early deficit to defeat Brooks Koepka and reach the semi-finals in Texas.

Johnson relied on a red-hot putter to battle back from two holes down early on to grind out a 2-up victory over Koepka, who had advanced to the last eight at the Austin Country Club after eliminating current world number one Jon Rahm in the last 16 earlier Saturday.

Meanwhile, Niall Kearney is four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Qatar Masters in Doha. He carded a 71, following earlier rounds of 70 and 71 to finish tied for 11th after three rounds.

Poland’s Adrian Meronk leads the tournament on 8 under. 

