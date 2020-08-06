'Brilliant', 'Inspirational', 'Gentleman' - tributes pour in after Sean Boylan documentary

THE MASTERMIND OF some of Meath football’s greatest days was in the spotlight tonight.

Sean Boylan’s life on and off the pitch was the subject of a documentary that aired on RTÉ as the Dunboyne herbalist was the focus of attention.

The four-time Sam Maguire winning boss was the central character of ‘Sean’, directed and produced by Cavan native Alan Bradley.

It examined the extraordinary longevity of Boylan’s career as Meath manager, the huge success he enjoyed with different Royal teams, his interesting family background and the remarkable bond he developed with players on those sides.

Gerry McEntee, Mick Lyons, Darren Fay, Trevor Giles, Colm O’Rourke, Brian Stafford, Graham Geraghty, David Beggy, Joe Cassels, Tommy Dowd and Colm Coyle were the Royal greats that all shared their experiences of lining out for teams that Boylan was in charge of.

And the documentary drew plenty praise with glowing tributes paid to Boylan by several GAA figures.

Joe Sheridan (Meath)

What a man.... I can’t express enough how great he was as a manager but more importantly he is as a man. #sean #thegreatest pic.twitter.com/dLRKqFwKZU — Joe sheridan (@Squarecut84) August 6, 2020

Steven McDonnell (Armagh)

What a brilliant man Sean Boylan is. An absolute privilege to have looked back on my career and to have been managed by him for Ireland 🇮🇪 An inspirational manager that had an unbelievable presence in a dressing room #Sean — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) August 6, 2020 Source: Steven McDonnell /Twitter

Gary Sice (Galway)

Sean Boylan with Trevor Giles Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Conor Counihan (Cork)

Nice to see the great achievements of Sean Boylan being recognised on RTÉ tonight. Despite the fact he broke our hearts many times, a very genuine man. — Conor Counihan (@conorcounihan_) August 6, 2020 Source: Conor Counihan /Twitter

Anthony Daly (Clare)

Conor Laverty (Down)

Sean Boylan in the top two greatest men I have ever met. Everyone told me I was f**ked and going to miss one of biggest matches of my life. Rang Sean he says I’ll see you in the morning. #playedthematch #won🏁 #magicdust #legend — Conor Laverty (@ConorLav14) August 6, 2020 Source: Conor Laverty /Twitter

Barry Geraghty

A brilliant documentary on Seán Boylan what a gentleman manager and friend to all always trying to help out no matter what the sport injury or problem #Sean pic.twitter.com/NMtK5Uk8GO — Barry Geraghty (@BarryJGeraghty) August 6, 2020

Eamonn O’Hara (Sligo)

Turlough O’Brien (Carlow)

Henry Shefflin (Kilkenny)

Sean Boylan and his Meath players Source: INPHO

Paddy Bradley

Sean Boylan...what a man. Privileged to have played for him in Aus in 08. First played against him in 2000. We Eamonn C and him so similar in character and at that stage Derry and Meath had a great rivalry. Very few could man manage like them — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) August 6, 2020 Source: Paddy Bradley /Twitter

Davy Russell

