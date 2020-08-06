'Brilliant', 'Inspirational', 'Gentleman' - tributes pour in after Sean Boylan documentary

THE MASTERMIND OF some of Meath football’s greatest days was in the spotlight tonight.
Sean Boylan’s life on and off the pitch was the subject of a documentary that aired on RTÉ as the Dunboyne herbalist was the focus of attention.
The four-time Sam Maguire winning boss was the central character of ‘Sean’, directed and produced by Cavan native Alan Bradley.
It examined the extraordinary longevity of Boylan’s career as Meath manager, the huge success he enjoyed with different Royal teams, his interesting family background and the remarkable bond he developed with players on those sides.
Gerry McEntee, Mick Lyons, Darren Fay, Trevor Giles, Colm O’Rourke, Brian Stafford, Graham Geraghty, David Beggy, Joe Cassels, Tommy Dowd and Colm Coyle were the Royal greats that all shared their experiences of lining out for teams that Boylan was in charge of.
And the documentary drew plenty praise with glowing tributes paid to Boylan by several GAA figures.
Joe Sheridan (Meath)
What a man.... I can’t express enough how great he was as a manager but more importantly he is as a man. #sean #thegreatest pic.twitter.com/dLRKqFwKZU— Joe sheridan (@Squarecut84) August 6, 2020
Steven McDonnell (Armagh)
Gary Sice (Galway)
Conor Counihan (Cork)
Anthony Daly (Clare)
of the team
Conor Laverty (Down)
Barry Geraghty
A brilliant documentary on Seán Boylan what a gentleman manager and friend to all always trying to help out no matter what the sport injury or problem #Sean pic.twitter.com/NMtK5Uk8GO— Barry Geraghty (@BarryJGeraghty) August 6, 2020
Eamonn O’Hara (Sligo)
Turlough O’Brien (Carlow)
Henry Shefflin (Kilkenny)
Paddy Bradley
Davy Russell
