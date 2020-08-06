This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Brilliant', 'Inspirational', 'Gentleman' - tributes pour in after Sean Boylan documentary

‘Sean’ aired on RTÉ One tonight.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 11:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,707 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5169969
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE MASTERMIND OF some of Meath football’s greatest days was in the spotlight tonight.

Sean Boylan’s life on and off the pitch was the subject of a documentary that aired on RTÉ as the Dunboyne herbalist was the focus of attention.

The four-time Sam Maguire winning boss was the central character of ‘Sean’, directed and produced by Cavan native Alan Bradley.

It examined the extraordinary longevity of Boylan’s career as Meath manager, the huge success he enjoyed with different Royal teams, his interesting family background and the remarkable bond he developed with players on those sides.

Gerry McEntee, Mick Lyons, Darren Fay, Trevor Giles, Colm O’Rourke, Brian Stafford, Graham Geraghty, David Beggy, Joe Cassels, Tommy Dowd and Colm Coyle were the Royal greats that all shared their experiences of lining out for teams that Boylan was in charge of.

And the documentary drew plenty praise with glowing tributes paid to Boylan by several GAA figures.

Joe Sheridan (Meath)

Steven McDonnell (Armagh)

Gary Sice (Galway)

sean-boylan-with-trevor-giles-2691999 Sean Boylan with Trevor Giles Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Conor Counihan (Cork)

Anthony Daly (Clare)

Conor Laverty (Down)

Barry Geraghty

Eamonn O’Hara (Sligo)

Turlough O’Brien (Carlow)

Henry Shefflin (Kilkenny)

sean-boylan-2062004 Sean Boylan and his Meath players Source: INPHO

Paddy Bradley

Davy Russell

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

