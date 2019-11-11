This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 11 November, 2019
Sean Cronin to resume skill work on return from neck injury

The hooker has not played since Ireland’s win over Russia.

By Sean Farrell Monday 11 Nov 2019, 1:21 PM
File photo: Sean Cronin.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
File photo: Sean Cronin.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER HOOKER SEAN Cronin is set to return to light training this week while recovering from a neck injury.

The 33-year-old suffered the injury in training at the World Cup with Ireland, last featuring in the win over Russia.

Leinster’s medical update today says Cronin will resume ‘light skill work’ in UCD this week.

Prop Ed Byrne returned from a neck injury in Friday’s win over Connacht with no issues.

Robbie Henshaw is set to feature for this weekend’s Champions Cup opener at home to Benetton. The centre was replaced in the centre by Jimmy O’Brien on Friday after reporting ill in Galway.

Meanwhile, a back injury will keep prop Vakh Abdaladze out of contention for the coming weeks.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

