Sean Cronin to resume skill work on return from neck injury

LEINSTER HOOKER SEAN Cronin is set to return to light training this week while recovering from a neck injury.

The 33-year-old suffered the injury in training at the World Cup with Ireland, last featuring in the win over Russia.

Leinster’s medical update today says Cronin will resume ‘light skill work’ in UCD this week.

Prop Ed Byrne returned from a neck injury in Friday’s win over Connacht with no issues.

Robbie Henshaw is set to feature for this weekend’s Champions Cup opener at home to Benetton. The centre was replaced in the centre by Jimmy O’Brien on Friday after reporting ill in Galway.

Meanwhile, a back injury will keep prop Vakh Abdaladze out of contention for the coming weeks.