Connacht's Sean Jansen suspended for three games after red card against Bulls

CONNACHT’S SEAN JANSEN has been handed a three-game suspension for his red card in Saturday’s URC clash with the Bulls.

Jansen was sent off in the 21st minute of Connacht’s 28-14 defeat at Dexcom Stadium for an elbow to the head of Bulls captain Marcel Coetzee as he moved in to tackle. He was penalised under Law 9.16: “A player must not charge or knock down an opponent carrying the ball without attempting to grasp that player.”

The disciplinary process found the incident warranted a six-week suspension, but Jansen received three weeks (50%) mitigation due to his good record and apology.

The New Zealand native will now miss Connacht’s Challenge Cup games against Zebre (7 December) and Perpignan (15 December), along with their URC showdown against Leinster (21 December).

Mpilo Gumede of the Bulls has also been suspended for three games following his second-half red card for “reckless contact with the eyes” of David Hawkshaw.