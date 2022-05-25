Membership : Access or Sign Up
Mari and Dossen one fight away from medal following wins at European Championships

Both fighters will be back in the ring on Friday as they look to advance to the last four.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 May 2022, 3:43 PM
Gabriel Dossen.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND’S SEAN MARI and Gabriel Dossen will both box for at least a bronze medal at the European Championships after the two fighters won their bouts on day three of the tournament in Armenia today.

Flyweight Mari, of Dublin’s Monkstown Boxing Club, advanced past third seed Omer Ametovic of Serbia on a split 4-1 decision to book his place in the quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old is now just one fight away from securing a bronze medal and will return to the ring on Friday evening.

Meanwhile middleweight Dossen also has a medal in his sights after an impressive 5-0 win over fourth seed Mofid Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria.

Galway fighter Dossen, 22, will also be back in action on Friday.

Team captain Adam Hession was also out in today’s evening session, but lost on a 4-1 split decision to Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi in the featherweight division.

There is one more Irish fighter due in the ring today with lightweight JP Hale in action against number three seed Arslan Khatev of Finland.

Team Ireland:

48kg: Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda
51kg: Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin
54kg: Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast
57kg: Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway
60kg: JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast
63.5kg: Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy
67kg: Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
71kg: Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin
75kg: Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway
92kg: Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

