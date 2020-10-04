Seani Maguire grabs a goal as Preston stun Brentford with second-half comeback

SEANI MAGUIRE SCORED his first league goal of the season as Preston North End came from 2-0 down to beat Brentford 4-2 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Scott Sinclair struck twice to spark a remarkable fightback after Ivan Toney’s double had put the Bees into a comfortable lead at half-time at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Former Manchester City and Celtic winger Sinclair began the recovery seven minutes after the interval and then equalised on the hour.

Brad Potts added another to give Preston the lead three minutes later before Maguire followed up to score a fourth 20 minutes from time and secure the visitors’ first win of the season.

