Dublin: 11°C Sunday 4 October 2020
Seani Maguire grabs a goal as Preston stun Brentford with second-half comeback

The visitors struck four times in the second half.

By Press Association Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 5:08 PM
57 minutes ago 1,592 Views 1 Comment
Maguire scored Preston's fourth in the 70th minute.
SEANI MAGUIRE SCORED his first league goal of the season as Preston North End came from 2-0 down to beat Brentford 4-2 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Scott Sinclair struck twice to spark a remarkable fightback after Ivan Toney’s double had put the Bees into a comfortable lead at half-time at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Former Manchester City and Celtic winger Sinclair began the recovery seven minutes after the interval and then equalised on the hour.

Brad Potts added another to give Preston the lead three minutes later before Maguire followed up to score a fourth 20 minutes from time and secure the visitors’ first win of the season.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

