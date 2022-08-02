Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers to face Hungarian or Azeri giants should they progress in the Europa League

The Hoops have learned their path to the Conference League group phase too, along with St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 1:40 PM
43 minutes ago 1,164 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5831141
The Europa League trophy.
Image: PA
The Europa League trophy.
The Europa League trophy.
Image: PA

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL face either Ferencvaros of Hungary or Qarabag of Azerbaijan in the play-off qualifying round of the Europa League should they progress against Shkupi of North Macedonia in the third qualifying round. 

Rovers host Shkupi tomorrow night and then play the return leg away from home next Tuesday, and should they progress, they will face the losers of the Champions League qualifier between Ferencvaros and Qarabag. Should they lose that tie, they will drop into the group phase of the third-tier Conference League. 

Should Rovers lose to Shkupi, they will drop into the playoff round for the Conference League, which they must win to make the group phase. The draw for that round has been relatively kind should Rovers need it: they will face either KI of the Faroe Islands (whom Dundalk beat on their way to the Europa League in 2020) or FC Ballkani of Kosovo. That draw could have been much trickier, with Lech Poznan of Poland and CFR Cluj of Romania also in the draw. 

Elsewhere in the Conference League, should St Patrick’s Athletic upset CSKA Sofia in the third qualifying round, they will face either Brondby of Denmark or Basel of Switzerland in the play-off round. 

Sligo Rovers, meanwhile, will face Dunajská Streda of Slovakia or FCSB of Romania in the Conference League playoff round should they beat Viking FK of Norway in the third qualifying round. 

West Ham United have been drawn against Viborg FF or B36 Tórshavn in their Conference League play-off tie. 

All of these ties will be played on Thursdays 18 and 25 August. 

Elsewhere, in the draw for the qualifying rounds of the Champions League, last season’s Europa League runners-up Rangers will have to beat either Monaco or PSV Eindhoven to clinch a place in the Champions League group stage, as long as they first make it through the third qualifying round.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The Scottish giants play Union Saint-Gilloise of Brussels, last season’s surprise runners-up in the Belgian top flight, in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Tuesday.Should the Glasgow club come through that tie, they face a daunting two-legged showdown against Monaco or PSV later this month. 

Monaco, who host PSV in the first leg of the third qualifying round later on Tuesday, finished third in Ligue 1 last season, just missing second place and an automatic berth in the Champions League group stage on the final night of the French campaign. PSV have appointed former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new coach and beat Ajax 5-3 in the Dutch Super Cup last weekend.

Ludogorets, who knocked out Shamrock Rovers in the second qualifying round for the Champions League last week, will face either Bodo/Glimt or Zalgiris Vilnius if they beat Dinamo Zagreb in the third qualifying round. 

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie