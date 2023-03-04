Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Aine O'Gorman.
# WNL
O'Gorman grabs winner for Shamrock Rovers, Shels hit Cork City for six
Bohemians and Wexford Youths both won 1-0 away from home.
57 minutes ago

Results

Women’s National League

  • Shelbourne 6-0 Cork City, 2pm
  • Galway United 0-1 Wexford Youths, 2pm
  • Sligo Rovers 1-2 Shamrock Rovers, 5pm
  • Treaty United 0-1 Bohemians, 5pm
  • Athlone Town v Peamount, 7pm

LOI First Division 

  • Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, 7.30pm

*****

AINE O’GORMAN’S INJURY-time goal handed Shamrock Rovers a dramatic success away to Sligo Rovers today at the Showgrounds on the opening day of the Women’s Premier Division. 

The 2-1 win for Shamrock Rovers was secured when O’Gorman headed home in the 92nd minute.

Shamrock Rovers took the lead eight minutes in with Shauna Fox on target, an advantage they protected until half-time. Emma Hansberry’s free-kick brought Sligo level in the 57th mimunte

Rachel Doyle struck the only goal of the game, a penalty in the 63rd minute, as Bohemians won 1-0 away to Treaty United. New signing Sarah Rowe was in action for Bohemians.

rebecca-devereux-is-congratulated-by-teammates-after-scoring-her-sides-sixth-goal-of-the-match Tom Maher / INPHO Rebecca Devereux is congratulated by her Shelbourne team-mates. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Earlier Shelbourne bagged six goals in their comprehensive win over Cork City at Tolka Park. Siobhán Killeen gave Shels the lead in the 22nd minute and Megan Smyth-Lynch’s chip doubled their advantage by half-time.

Smyth-Lynch, Kayla Hamric, twice, and youngster Rebecca Devereux all found the net in the second half as the Reds ran out comfortable winners.

Ciara Rossiter’s 80th minute strike handed Wexford Youths the points in their 1-0 win away to Galway in Eamonn Deacy Park.

