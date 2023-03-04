O'Gorman grabs winner for Shamrock Rovers, Shels hit Cork City for six

Results

Women’s National League

Shelbourne 6-0 Cork City, 2pm

Galway United 0-1 Wexford Youths, 2pm

Sligo Rovers 1-2 Shamrock Rovers, 5pm

Treaty United 0-1 Bohemians, 5pm

Athlone Town v Peamount, 7pm

LOI First Division

Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, 7.30pm

*****

AINE O’GORMAN’S INJURY-time goal handed Shamrock Rovers a dramatic success away to Sligo Rovers today at the Showgrounds on the opening day of the Women’s Premier Division.

Advertisement

The 2-1 win for Shamrock Rovers was secured when O’Gorman headed home in the 92nd minute.

🎥 | The Áine O’Gorman header that sealed the win for Shamrock Rovers 👊#LOIW | #SLISHA pic.twitter.com/8K9I4KCi4n — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 4, 2023

Shamrock Rovers took the lead eight minutes in with Shauna Fox on target, an advantage they protected until half-time. Emma Hansberry’s free-kick brought Sligo level in the 57th mimunte

Rachel Doyle struck the only goal of the game, a penalty in the 63rd minute, as Bohemians won 1-0 away to Treaty United. New signing Sarah Rowe was in action for Bohemians.

Tom Maher / INPHO Rebecca Devereux is congratulated by her Shelbourne team-mates. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Earlier Shelbourne bagged six goals in their comprehensive win over Cork City at Tolka Park. Siobhán Killeen gave Shels the lead in the 22nd minute and Megan Smyth-Lynch’s chip doubled their advantage by half-time.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Smyth-Lynch, Kayla Hamric, twice, and youngster Rebecca Devereux all found the net in the second half as the Reds ran out comfortable winners.

FT | The perfect start to the 2023 season for The Champions 🙌#LOIW | #SHECOR pic.twitter.com/3FF9ep5Q5o — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 4, 2023

Ciara Rossiter’s 80th minute strike handed Wexford Youths the points in their 1-0 win away to Galway in Eamonn Deacy Park.