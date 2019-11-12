This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shamrock Rovers duo depart 2019 FAI Cup champions

Strikers Sean Boyd and Orhan Vojic have left the club.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 9:10 PM
15 minutes ago 762 Views No Comments
rovers Exit door: Orhan Vojic and Sean Boyd. Source: Shamrock Rovers FC.

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed that strikers Orhan Vojic and Sean Boyd have left the club — as well as Graham Cummins following the conclusion of his loan deal from Cork City.

The Dublin outfit announced that 21-year-old Boyd’s contact at Tallaght Stadium has come to a close, after he was named on the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland transfer list last week.

Boyd enjoyed loan spells at Finn Harps and Longford Town in recent seasons, having made his debut for the Hoops in May 2016.

Joining the Dubliner in the departures lounge is Austrian striker Vojic, who left the 2019 FAI Cup champions “by mutual consent.”

Voijc joined Rovers from Wolfsburg in February, where he had impressed with their reserve team after graduating from the U19 set-up. In the latter half of the League of Ireland season though, he wasn’t involved in match-day squads.

Cork City this morning announced the departure of Cummins — who spent the second half of the season under the watchful eye of Stephen Bradley — this morning. 

Now out of contract at Turner’s Cross, Cummins also confirmed his exit himself, while the Hoops will not be signing him for next season.

Rovers thanked each of the three players for their “commitment during his time at Tallaght Stadium,” and “wish him all the very best in his future career.”

