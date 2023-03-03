Derry City secure potentially-huge result away to Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers 1

Derry City 2

Andrew Dempsey reports from Tallaght Stadium

DERRY CITY CLAIMED a potentially-huge win away to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night — and went top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Jamie McGonigle’s second-half strike was the difference between the sides after Ben Doherty put the Candystripes 1-0 up in the 18th minute.

And despite Rovers’ dominance for the first half of the game, they could only manage a goal from Johnny Kenny as their unbeaten home record came to an end.

It was their first defeat at Tallaght Stadium in the league since May 2021 when they lost at home to Sligo Rovers.

But this win was significant for Derry in their quest to halt the Hoops claiming a fourth league title in-a-row. It was also their first win in Tallaght since August 2017.

Coming into the game with an unfamiliar back three of Sean Gannon, Gary O’Neill and Sean Kavanagh, Stephen Bradley was forced to tinker with his side.

New Estonian signing Markus Poom started for the first time at Tallaght Stadium since joining the club during the off-season.

Derry City came in with a point to prove after their near-miss in the Premier Division title race last season to the Hoops. But they were forced to start the game without the presence of energetic midfielder Adam O’Reilly who missed out through injury.

Dylan Watts had the first shot on goal, but his effort dribbled wide of Derry City shot-stopper Brian Maher.

Neil Farrugia went close shortly after, but his close-range shot on goal was blocked by Patrick McEleney as the Hoops asserted their early dominance.

That dominance meant little when Derry City took the lead in the 18th minute.

After a sustained period of pressure, Derry relieved their bombardment as Ollie O’Neill cleared a Rovers’ corner. And his clearance was picked up by Will Patching who fed in Doherty who blasted home past Alan Mannus to give Derry a 1-0 lead.

However, that lead did not last long when Kenny levelled minutes later.

Gary O’Neill burst through the Derry midfield and was fouled. But the ball squirmed loose to Poom who found Kenny.

And the former Sligo Rovers striker made no mistake to level the game.

Rovers then ought to have taken the lead then before the break via Graham Burke.

But the Ireland international could not steer his impromptu effort on goal home after Trevor Clarke forced a low save from Maher as the side’s went in level at the interval.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Graham Burke on the ball. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Just seconds into the second half Rovers almost took the lead through Kenny after he charged Maher’s attempted clearance down. The ball had too much pace on it as Derry City breathed a huge sigh of relief.

And Derry then struck to retake the lead in the 54th minute through McGonigle.

Former Longford Town winger Ryan Graydon picked up the ball on the byline – and pulled it back to McGonigle who made no mistake to score.

Patrick McEleney then forced a good save from Mannus in the 65th minute, with the former Dundalk attacker hitting his strike sweetly from distance.

But Derry were in control for much of the second half and limited Shamrock Rovers to very few chances on goal.

And with just over 10 minutes to go, Poom saw his shot on goal blocked by Shane McEleney as Rovers sought to up the ante in the latter stages.

The Estonian then went close again from a Jack Byrne corner-kick, but his tame header was cleared by the Derry defence.

And Rovers were unable to find one last chance to equalise as their near two-year unbeaten home record came to a halt.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Gannon, Sean Kavanagh (Sean Hoare 81), Gary O’Neill; Trevor Clarke, Neil Farrugia, Markus Poom, Dylan Watts (Liam Burt 81); Graham Burke (Simon Power 74), Jack Byrne; Johnny Kenny (Rory Gaffney 74).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Ciaran Coll, Mark Connolly, Ben Doherty, Shane McEleney; Sadou Diallo (Jordan McEneff 76), Will Patching; Ryan Graydon (Cian Kavanagh 86), Patrick McEleney, Oliver O’Neill (Brandon Kavanagh 81); Jamie McGonigle (Ronan Boyce 81).

Referee: Neil Doyle.

