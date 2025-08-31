Shamrock Rovers cap a great week with league victory over Drogheda

Shamrock Rovers 2

Drogheda United 1

DROGHEDA UNITED GAVE it all they had but Shamrock Rovers edged ever closer to the title at the end of a week their players will never forget.

With Josh Bradley at the heart of it all, his dad Stephen saw his side reach the Conference League group stages on Thursday, and they got the better of a dogged Drogheda here in a game that flourished after a poor first half-hour.

Matt Healy’s fine strike on 31 minutes saw the game open up and John Honohan made almost sure of the points with a curling effort of his own with 20 minutes to go. However, Conor Keeley’s neat strike on 83 minutes – shortly after Rovers had emptied their bench – made for an intriguing conclusion.

Drogheda will think they may well have gotten something, and now face a tough battle to finish in the top four. Rovers are growing in maturity as the season goes on.

Healy’s precise passing had been a rare positive in a one-sided first half devoid of chances before he latched onto a ball outside the box and brilliantly curled into the corner of Luke Dennison’s net.

Advertisement

Drogs rarely got out of their half in the opening 45 and one sensed another goal would kill any suspense. Graham Burke grew in influence and was key as Adam Matthews crossed for Honohan as half-time approached.

Dennison dealt with that and again he dealt with the Cork native just before the break. In a sequence similar to Thursday night in the same area of the pitch against Santa Clara, when Honohan hit the bar, this time he forced a fine parry from the American.

Drogheda were far more lively after the restart. Keeley’s goals have been an endearing feature of the season and the big defender might have done better from Darragh Markey’s cross on 52 minutes, United gaining self-belief.

However, Graham Burke was not lacking same: twice within a minute he threatened a goal, initially prompting a fine Dennison save, latterly pulling a shot wide with the American beaten.

And on 58 minutes it looked certain he had scored after being put in by Dan Cleary but his stinging drive was deflected out for a corner.

The game’s truly incredible moment arrived just before the hour mark. Matthews’ backpass was far too weak and, with Warren Davis about to tap in, Pico Lopes made an amazing block – continuation of an amazing week for the Cape Verde international, who was outstanding in Europe on Thursday.

Honohan’s ability on the ball has been one of the stories of the season and he struck another fine goal to effectively end the game. Noonan teed him up and, while Dennison did all he could, the ball was always curling away from him. Honohan would then make way for Arsenal-bound Victor Ozhianvuna, the small crowd rising to salute both.

Rovers’ decision to empty their bench may have been embarrassing had Drogheda forced a draw and that looked possible after Keeley slotted home from a Markey cross seven minutes from time.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Dan Cleary, Pico Lopes, Lee Grace; Adam Matthews, Matthew Healy (John McGovern 79), Darragh Nugent, Aaron McEneff (Gary O’Neill 79), Josh Honohan (Victor Ozhianvuna 73); Graham Burke (Aaron Greene 79), Michael Noonan (Cian Barrett 79).

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; James Bolger (Michael Cardo 89), Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Owen Lambe, Ryan Brennan (Paul Doyle 61), Luke Heeney (Shane Farrell 65), Conor Kane; Darragh Markey; Warren Davis (Jack Stretton 65), Thomas Oluwa (Fuhad Kareem 46).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd.