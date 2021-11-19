Tallaght rocks as Rovers collect the trophy - and also Jack Byrne's signature

Shamrock Rovers 2

Drogheda United 1

Dave Donnelly reports from Tallaght

SHAMROCK ROVERS WERE crowned champions for the 19th time as a late Graham Burke header sealed the win at home to Drogheda United.

A stadium record of 7,765 packed in to witness the coronation and more than made up for the Covid-enforced empty stadium that greeted last year’s trophy lift.

Graham Burke scored twice to move to 14 goals for the season, one behind top scorer Danny Mandroiu, who has been linked with a move to Celtic over Christmas.

Mark Doyle had put the visitors in front a minute from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time but Burke’s second-half double underlined what a loss he was over an injury-hit summer.

New signing Jack Byrne was unveiled to fans before the game, after he returned from APOEL on a two-year deal.

Jack Byrne signs autographs beforehand. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

And Joey O’Brien said a tearful goodbye as he played his final game before leaving to take up a role as Damien Duff’s assistant at Shelbourne.

Drogs took he lead through Doyle from the penalty spot a minute before half time after Sean Hoare was penalised for pulling down Darragh Markey.

Rovers levelled within four minutes of the restart as Mandroiu played a wonderful through ball for Burke to stride through on goal.

The striker controlled the ball expertly and drew Drogs keeper David Odumosu to ground before coolly slotting home.

Rovers began to push from there and Dylan Watts blazed over before a sensational intervention from Daniel O’Reilly prevented a certain second.

Mandroiu was sent clear on goal and he nudged the ball past David Odumosu, but O’Reilly raced back on the cover to stop the ball on the line and hook clear.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Markey curled just wide for Tim Clancy’s side, while Doyle stung the palms of Mannus, who has also signed a one-year extension with the Hoops, as they a win to end their season.

It was Burke who provided the winner two minutes from time, however, as he nodded home a Dylan Watts corner.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Joey O’Brien (Max Murphy 76); Ronan Finn (Roberto Lopes 60), Richie Towell (Conan Noonan 78), Chris McCann (Aidomo Emakhu 60), Aaron Greene (Barry Cotter 60); Dylan Watts, Graham Burke, Danny Mandroiu.

Drogheda United: David Odumosu; Killian Philips, Joe Redmond, Daniel O’Reilly; James Brown, Gary Deegan, Dane Massey (Luke Heeney 70), Conor Kane; Mark Doyle (James Clarke 77), Darragh Markey (Mohammed Boudiaf 77), Dinny Corcoran (Abu Obakhan 60).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud