Shamrock Rovers say board learned 'detailed contents' of transfer agreements in August 2025

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE clarified that the club’s chair and board first became aware in August 2025 of the “detailed contents” of the two transfer agreements currently under review by Fifa.

World football’s governing body is currently in possession of the documents, which were self-reported by Rovers with a view to establishing if they are compliant with regulations governing transfers and third-party ownership of players.

The agreements involve teenage striker Michael Noonan and another Rovers player, both of whom are represented by UK agency David Moss Group. Rovers have said that the club “is not the subject of investigation from any of the FA, FAI or FIFA”, while David Moss has said that he has “complied with all legal and regulatory requirements” following a report in last weekend’s Sunday Times.

In an initial statement released on Monday, Rovers said that “the chair and the board became aware of these agreements in August 2025″.

However, The 42 subsequently revealed on Tuesday that minutes of the club’s board meeting on 26 February 2025 show that John Martin, who was the club’s chief executive at the time, provided details about a potential seven-figure transfer for Noonan that summer.

As part of that update, Martin stated that the only deductions for the club would be a percentage due to the agent as well as the percentage that would be due as part of Fifa solidarity payments to his previous clubs.

While Rovers did not respond to comment from The 42 prior to the publication of Tuesday’s story, they clarified the timeline with a follow-up statement on Friday afternoon, explaining that the chair and board only became aware of the “detailed contents” in August 2025.

The statement continued: “In addition, we utterly refute supposed “club sources” quoted in some articles, who have no authority to speak on behalf of the club.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Martin, who left Rovers to join the FAI as director of football in September 2025, declined to comment when contacted by The 42 earlier this week, but the association’s chief executive, David Courell, was effusive in his praise.

“He (Martin) demonstrates fantastic leadership skills, his understanding of the landscape, his stakeholder management skills, his vision for the Irish game is really strong.

“And obviously I’ve had conversations with John on this topic. I and the board are understanding and supportive of John’s position that anything he did was in good faith.”

Rovers are away to Bohemians in a Dublin derby later tonight with the sold-out fixture kicking off at 8pm and the game screened live on Virgin Media Two.