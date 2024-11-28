Shamrock Rovers earn impressive point in Vienna

Rapid Wien 1

Shamrock Rovers 1

SHAMROCK ROVERS ended Rapid Wien’s winning run in the Uefa Conference League this evening with a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

The Premier Division side were underdogs in Austria and early pressure told as Nenad Cvetković volleyed home impressively after a corner caused chaos in the area.

The Hoops were second-best for much of the opening period but stayed in the game.

They were rewarded in the second half, earning an invaluable point thanks to a mixture of gallant defending and Johnny Kenny’s opportunistic finish after a brilliant counter-attack.

The draw nets the Irish side an extra €133,000 on top of the millions they have already earned from their European campaign this season and boosts their chances of becoming the first-ever League of Ireland team to advance to the knockout stages in Europe.

Rovers went into this game on seven points, after victories over Larne and the New Saints and a draw with APOEL.

Meanwhile, Rapid Wien started the week as one of six teams with a 100% record in the competition with three wins from three.

The hosts began brightly — captain Matthias Seidl hit the post with a low shot from the edge of the area.

Guido Burgstaller then forced Leon Pohls to make a good save as the Premier Division side struggled to cope with their opponents’ intense start.

From the resulting corner, Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao won a header on the edge of the area and Cvetković volleyed into the net.

Minutes later, Burgstaller dragged a shot wide from inside the area as the Rapid onslaught continued.

Rovers did stem the tide for a period, growing into the game without offering much of an attacking threat.

But after 32 minutes, Rapid had 66% possession with Neil Farrugia and Kenny cutting isolated figures in the Rovers attack.

As half-time approached, the visitors had a rare half-chance — Kenny nicked the ball off Cvetković, but the Celtic loanee could not direct his subsequent finish on target from a difficult angle.

Down the other end, Bendegúz Bolla drilled a shot just wide from distance after Roberto Lopes’ headed clearance fell kindly for him.

So the Irish side went in at half-time having been dominated with the only consolation being the slender margin of the hosts’ lead.

Rovers’ most recent competitive game before tonight was three weeks ago and there were fears their lack of match sharpness could prove costly in the second half. But Stephen Bradley’s side improved as the game wore on.

They had a scare when the referee awarded a penalty five minutes after the re-start, but the decision was reversed — replays proved the chipped-through pass was intercepted by Gary O’Neill’s chest rather than his arm.

Then, out of nothing, Rovers equalised. Josh Honohan drove forward down the left and his inch-perfect low cross was converted by Kenny, beating the offside trap for his third goal in four Conference League matches.

Rapid were still looking dangerous though and almost regained the advantage when Dion Drena Beljo got to a Seidl corner ahead of Pohls and headed it onto the crossbar.

The hosts continued to threaten as a Mamadou Sangaré strike hit the roof of the net after Markus Poom conceded possession in a dangerous area.

But Rovers have learned well from their numerous appearances in Europe over the years, managing the game impressively and slowing the play down at every opportunity much to their rivals’ frustration.

The hosts were a threat from set pieces all night and with 15 minutes to go, Beljo narrowly failed to connect with Seidl’s inswinging delivery.

The visitors occasionally looked dangerous on the counter. Kenny’s snapshot nearly went through Hedl after the ball had been given away cheaply. But the goalkeeper did enough, as it deflected off the post and out for a corner.

A couple of instances of last-ditch defending were required in the dying stages, with Dan Cleary and Lee Grace both making important interventions as Rapid searched for a winner.

Kenny continued to pose problems for the hosts, and his pace saw him sprint away on the counter-attack, but the finish from a tight angle was turned away for a corner by Hedl.

Rapid continued to push as Noah Bischof’s low finish from close range was blocked by Pohls after teenager Nikolaus Wurmbrand did well to cross after getting by Honohan.

But it wasn’t to be for Robert Klauß’s men, as Rovers celebrated a memorable point on the road.

Rapid Wien: 45. Niklas Hedl 77. Bendegúz Bolla 55. Nenad Cvetković 6. Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao 23. Jonas Auer 17. Mamadou Sangaré 8. Lukas Grgić 21. Louis Schaub (Kaygın 67) 18. Matthias Seidl (Wurmbrand 88) 7. Dion Drena Beljo 9. Guido Burgstaller (Bischof 67)

Subs: 27. Noah Bischof 16. Tobias Børkeeiet 3. Benjamin Böckle 19. Thierry Gale 25. Paul Gartler 51. Benjamin Göschl 20. Maximilian Hofmann 24. Dennis Kaygın 10. Christoph Lang 28. Moritz Oswald 4. Jakob Schöller 48. Nikolaus Wurmbrand

Shamrock Rovers: 1. Leon Pohls 4. Roberto Lopes 5. Lee Grace 6. Daniel Cleary 16. Gary O’Neill (Nugent 75) 19. Markus Poom 2. Josh Honohan 7. Dylan Watts (Byrne 89) 21. Darragh Burns (Clarke 89) 23. Neil Farrugia 24. Johnny Kenny

Subs: 25. Lee Steacy 41. Alex Noonan 11. Sean Kavanagh, 15. Darragh Nugent 18. Trevor Clarke 27. Cory O’Sullivan 29. Jack Byrne 34. Conan Noonan 37. Matthew Britton.

Referee: Gergo Bogár (Hungary)