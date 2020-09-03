'Even when we were 1-0 down, we didn't retreat to just lumping it'

SHANE DUFFY’S EQUALISER had an all-too-familiar feel to it, but the defender saw clear evidence this evening that Ireland’s new era is already starting to take root.

Ireland dominated possession in Sofia with 59% to Bulgaria’s 41% and completed nearly twice as many passes as their hosts — 549 to 295.

But Stephen Kenny was staring an opening-night defeat in the face until Duffy’s header in the fourth minute of stoppage time cancelled out Bozhidar Kraev’s 56th-minute opener.

“I think we were the better team,” Duffy, who captained Ireland on the night, told Sky Sports.

“The chances they got were from our sloppy play, our sloppy passes. They didn’t really break us down in other ways.

“We had a lot of possession and we had a few chances, but we want to win every game and try to get further and get going with this team.

“It was important we didn’t lose the game and that’s positive, the attitude of the lads and the way we kept going to the end. When we equalised, we kept going to try to get a winner, which is positive.

“But it’s early days under the new manager, a couple of days’ training. We’re trying to get his ideas in, so it will take a little bit of time, but we’ll keep trying.”

Kenny signalled his intent with his team selection which saw Matt Doherty preferred to Seamus Coleman at right back as well as a new-look front three of Callum O’Dowda, Aaron Connolly and debutant Adam Idah.

“We had a lot of possession and we worked on that in the few days, trying to get our number 8s higher up the pitch and getting into the box and our front three pressing their back four,” Duffy added.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Me and John had a lot of the ball early on especially and they just had a sort of mid-block where it was hard to break through and waiting for our mistakes, but it was a lot more possession-based.

“Even when we were 1-0 down, we didn’t retreat to just lumping it. We kept to the style and that was positive.”

Duffy — who completed his move from Brighton to Celtic on a season-long loan this week — took responsibility for Bulgaria’s goal as Kraev drifted into space between him and John Egan.

“It was sloppy defending. I didn’t get in quick enough and they punished us.

“I haven’t played a lot of football and it was tough out there at moments for me to get going, so its disappointing, but hopefully I can put it behind me and the more games I can get under my belt, can get sharper and fitter.

“But overall, it’s a disappointing result.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!