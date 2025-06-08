He was five-under par for the day through his first four holes which took him to 15-under. He started with an eagle on the par-five first, driving to the fairway and then producing an approach to three feet.
A four-foot putt followed on the second for a birdie and he backed that up with a chip in for another on three before sinking a putt from nine feet for a third consecutive birdie on the par-three fourth.
A bogey on the par-four ninth was his only dropped shot but he couldn’t maintain the earlier momentum until a birdie three on the 15th. However, back-to-back bogeys on 17 and 18 meant Lowry had to make do with finishing for a share of 13th with play still ongoing.
Shane Lowry tied for 12th at Canadian Open despite rousing start to final round
SHANE LOWRY FINISHED his final round at the RBC Canadian Open tied for 12th after earlier holding the outright lead.
With play continuing, Sam Burns holds the clubhouse lead on 18-under par.
A rousing start to the day from Lowry had seen him shoot up the leaderboard to top spot.
