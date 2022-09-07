Shane Lowry: 'There are certain guys I just can't stand them being here'

SHANE LOWRY HAS hit out at the presence of some LIV Golf members at the BMW PGA at Wentworth, suggesting they are deliberately trying to be disruptive.

Lowry said there are a number of the 17 LIV Golf members in the field that he ‘can’t stand’. It comes after Rory McIlroy reiterated his stance earlier today that members of the Saudi-funded breakaway ‘shouldn’t be here’.

“I can’t say I am 100 per cent okay with everyone being here, but some of the guys I kind of don’t mind being here, given what they have done for the tour over the years,” Lowry told Sky Sports News.

“There are certain guys I just can’t stand them being here, to be honest, and I don’t like it that they are here. To be honest, the one thing that has really annoyed me over the last few months is how disruptive they are all trying to be.

Advertisement

“I get they are here to get world ranking points and to do that. But in a way, I think they are here for that and to be disruptive. I don’t think they are here for anything else.”

This is as passionate and erudite as I’ve ever heard Shane be on golf’s ongoing soap opera. pic.twitter.com/9skSmXYNi4 — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) September 7, 2022

When asked about tension in the locker room, the 2019 Open champion said he was not looking for a confrontation.

“Anybody who knows me knows I don’t like confrontation or any of that stuff, so I will say hello and I will do my thing.

“The lads, I have known them for years and some of them have become quite good friends over the last few years.

“But I haven’t seen them in a long time and don’t hang out with them anymore and won’t be going to dinner. But that is because we haven’t seen each other.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“There are certain lads I would shake hands with and certain lads I wouldn’t.”

Henrik Stenson’s move saw him stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy for next year’s contest in Rome. As for the players, Lowry believes their team will still be strong.

“For me, I just want to be on the team. I think without those guys, we still have a good team. With all due respect to a lot of the guys over at LIV, they know themselves, that is why they went to LIV, their Ryder Cup days are probably over.”