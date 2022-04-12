Lowry paired with Spieth and Thomas this week as he aims to build on Masters finish

SHANE LOWRY WILL play alongside Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas this week as the PGA Tour moves on to the RBC Heritage.

Fresh from his third-place finish at the Masters in Augusta on Sunday, Lowry is part of the featured group for the event at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.

He tees off on Thursday at 1.38pm (Irish time) for the first round and is scheduled to be out at 6.18pm for Friday’s second round. Thomas also had a top 10 finish at the first Major of the year, finishing in a tie for 8th, while Spieth missed the cut.

Featured groups @RBC_Heritage:



🏌️‍♂️ Berger

🏌️‍♂️ Conners

🏌️‍♂️ Hughes



⛳️ Kisner

⛳️ Cantlay

⛳️ Horschel



🏌️‍♂️ Thomas

🏌️‍♂️ Spieth

🏌️‍♂️ Lowry



⛳️ Cink

⛳️ Simpson

⛳️ Morikawa



🏌️‍♂️ Smith

🏌️‍♂️ Niemann

🏌️‍♂️ Im



⛳️ Johnson

⛳️ Kuchar

⛳️ Straka pic.twitter.com/eCIAjTOnrL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 12, 2022

Lowry has an excellent recent record in this tournament, finishing in a tie for third in 2019, only two shots behind the eventual winner C.T. Pan, while last year he was in a tie for ninth, eight shots back from the winner Stewart Cink.

Lowry is currently 29th in the FedEx Cup standings for this season, moving up 20 places on the back of his Masters finish and breaking inside the top 30.

Graeme McDowell is back in action and will play alongside the new European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and South African Branden Grace, at 12.54pm for Thursday’s first round.

