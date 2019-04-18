This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lowry the first round leader as he bounces back from Masters while McDowell and Power make bright starts

Shane Lowry is top on six-under after his first round in the RBC Heritage.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 6:14 PM
12 minutes ago 249 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4599198
Shane Lowry had missed the cut at Augusta last weekend.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SHANE LOWRY HAS responded in style to his disappointing display at the Masters last weekend by shooting to the top of the leaderboard today in the first round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

Lowry carded a six-under-par 66 to lead the way as he rebounded from the setback of missing the cut at Augusta last weekend.

In the opening Major of 2019, Lowry exited before the weekend action after he finished +7 but had hit a 73 in his second round, a marked improvement on his opening round of 78.

He began today on the back nine with two birdies in his opening three holes before another on the 15th saw him reach the turn at -3. The Offaly native matched that when he played the front nine with birdies on the 2nd, 5th and 9th, completing a clear round with no shots dropped.

That leaves Lowry one shot clear of US pair Trey Mullinax and Daniel Berger who are on -5 along with Luke List and Ryan Moore, both still to complete their final rounds.

Graeme McDowell is tied for 6th, three shots back after hitting 69 while Waterford’s Seamus Power is currently tied 9th at -2 after five holes of his round, picking up shots after birdies in his opening two holes.

You can follow the full leaderboard of the PGA Tour event here.

