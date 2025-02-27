Hurler of the year Shane O'Donnell to miss the 2025 season with shoulder surgery

CLARE’S HOPES OF retaining Liam MacCarthy have suffered a significant blow with the news that the current Hurler of the Year, Shane O’Donnell, will have to undergo shoulder surgery that will keep him out of action until the end of the year.

Banner manager Brian Lohan confirmed the news to The Irish Times, saying, “It’s very unfortunate for Shane himself and the team as well. We looked at every option with Shane but the medical advice was that surgery was 100 per cent necessary, so we wish him well and a full recovery.”

Over the last three years, O’Donnell has not played league hurling until the very last moment, instead joining the panel in March.

That approach has worked wonders for him with three All-Stars and a Hurler of the Year award.

However, his 2025 season appears to be over, in what is a huge loss to the game.