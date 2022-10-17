'There was a bit of an issue getting stitches done' - Shane Walsh after Dublin triumph

SHANE WALSH SAYS he was eager to return to the action after being forced off with a blood injury during Kilmacud Crokes’ victory over Na Fianna in the Dublin SFC final.

The Galway star, and All-Star Footballer of the Year nominee, kicked four points for Crokes as they narrowly defended their title in Parnell Park. The result capped a superb debut season for Walsh with the Dublin side, after transferring to Crokes from his home club Kilkerrin-Clonberne earlier this year.

“I’m a bit battered after it but that’s what football is,” he beamed to TG4 after their victory.

“Both teams going hard at it there for 60 plus minutes and credit to Na Fianna, they pushed us all the way. That’s a sign of the team that’s there.

“Everyone stood to a man and Na Fianna threw everything at us, I’m just delighted. I was slagging with the lads when I joined up, I said, ‘I’m not bringing success to the club, I’m just joining up with ye and I’m hoping ye’ll drag me over the line.’ And that’s the way it was today.”

Walsh was briefly withdrawn from the game towards the end of the first half to receive treatment for an ear injury. He required stitches for the wound, but was anxious to get back on the pitch while being tended to in the ambulance.

A "Battered" Shane Walsh scores 4 points from play to lead Kilmacud Crokes to victory.



Bhí ról lárnach ag Shane Walsh i gcluiche ceannais Bhaile Átha Cliath inné🏆 @KCrokesGAAClub | @DubGAAOfficial #GAApic.twitter.com/kUlBgrKv2F — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 17, 2022

“There’s a county final there to win and you do what it takes, you find a way to do it. When I sat in the ambulance, I was just waiting to get back out there. There was a bit of an issue with getting stitches done. I just couldn’t wait to get out there. Everyone’s been training so hard for a day like today and everybody was putting their bodies on the line and I just want to be out there with the lads doing that.”

Walsh’s input was key for Crokes, who had just one point to spare at the final whistle. He provided ample cover up front in the absence of the injured Paul Mannion, but Walsh was keen to deflect the praise to the rest of his teammates.

“I don’t really look at it that way. I love playing football and that’s what I came here to do. There’s a real team spirit there and that’s what got us over the line.”

